Musgrove (shoulder) is expected to throw off a slope Tuesday and throw a bullpen session Thursday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "I feel really good," Musgrove said.

He said he has not had any setbacks since he started his throwing program, but there is still a fairly long road to go before he could join the big-league rotation. Musgrove would have to eventually go on what could be a three- or four-week rehab assignment in the minor leagues, so a return in late May or early June seems like the best-case scenario.