Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Rehab start pushed back
Musgrove (shoulder) had his scheduled rehab start pushed back to Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
It's unclear if poor weather resulted in the decision, as rain is expected in the Sunday forecast for Altoona, PA. The team has taken their time with Musgrove up to this point, so there's no need to start rushing now, especially if conditions are not ideal. Musgrove will instead start the first of what's expected to be a multi-game rehab stint Monday.
