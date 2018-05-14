Despite throwing 5.2 shutout innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Musgrove (shoulder) will need one more minor-league start before making his season debut for Pittsburgh, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

General manager Neal Huntington wants Musgrove stretched out to 100 pitches before pitching for the Pirates. He threw 79 pitches (60 for strikes) Saturday, retiring 17 of 18 batters without allowing a hit. "I finally felt all of the pieces come together with the delivery and the release point and everything. I'd say tonight (Saturday's game) was the best I've felt." Barring another setback, the 25-year-old could debut in Cincinnati during the May 22-24 series.