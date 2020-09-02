Musgrove (triceps) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 27-year-old advanced to throwing simulated games at the alternate training site last week and is now ready to rejoin the Pirates after spending three weeks on the injured list. Musgrove only pitched a few innings in the sim game and is unlikely to be fully stretched out Wednesday, so he may have a tough time reaching the necessary five innings to qualify for a victory.