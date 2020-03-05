Musgrove (shoulder) is slated to pitch in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove admitted after his second outing of the spring over the weekend that he's been feeling some discomfort in his right shoulder, but the issue doesn't look like it'll result in his pitching schedule being altered at all. Though he won't start Friday, Musgrove is on track to cover at least an inning or two behind Chris Archer (neck).