Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the Tigers with a sore ankle, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet clear, but it will cost Musgrove at least one start. Steven Brault will take the hill in his place. Musgrove struggled in his previous start Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing five runs in 3.1 innings while walking five batters, though it's unknown whether or not he was battling the issue at that time.