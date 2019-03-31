Musgrove will make his first start of the season Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Musgrove was set to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Reds, but a Saturday rainout shuffled the team's rotation. As a result, he is set to make his first start of the season Friday at home against the Reds. He is available out of the bullpen Sunday, if needed.

