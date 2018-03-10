Musgrove (shoulder) will take the mound for three innings against the Yankees on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove was able to throw 31 pitches over two innings of an intrasquad game against minor-leaguers Friday and said that everything went well without any issues. His status for the beginning of the regular season remains a little uncertain, but more should be known regarding his status following Thursday's outing.