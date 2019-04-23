Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Settles for no-decision
Musgrove allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five and walked two across six innings in a no-decision during a 12-4 loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Believe it or not, Musgrove was in line for the win even after his two stranded runners scored following his departure, but the Pirates bullpen blew yet another lead -- this one in dramatic fashion, giving up nine runs in the sixth and seventh. And that doesn't count the two inherited runners they led cross the plate as well. Musgrove has put together an excellent start to the season, but he is just 1-1 through four starts. He also has a 1.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, .180 batting average against and 26 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. His next start will be against the Dodgers on the road Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...