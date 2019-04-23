Musgrove allowed three runs on five hits, struck out five and walked two across six innings in a no-decision during a 12-4 loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Believe it or not, Musgrove was in line for the win even after his two stranded runners scored following his departure, but the Pirates bullpen blew yet another lead -- this one in dramatic fashion, giving up nine runs in the sixth and seventh. And that doesn't count the two inherited runners they led cross the plate as well. Musgrove has put together an excellent start to the season, but he is just 1-1 through four starts. He also has a 1.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, .180 batting average against and 26 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. His next start will be against the Dodgers on the road Saturday.