Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shelled for six runs in loss
Musgrove (2-2) allowed six runs on eight hits and one walk across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Reds. He struck out six.
Musgrove didn't allow a baserunner through the first two frames, but he allowed two runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before an early removal. It was comfortably the worst start of the season for Musgrove, who allowed season highs for hits and runs in what was his shortest outing to date. He did limit the walks to great effect once again, however, and now has a sparkling 17:2 K:BB over his last three starts. The right-hander still has a respectable 3.68 ERA heading into Friday's matchup with the Diamondbacks.
