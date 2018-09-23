Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shut down for season
Musgrove is done for the season after recently being diagnosed with a stress reaction on the front of his pelvic bone and a strain in his abdominal wall muscle, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Musgrove will end the 2018 season with an underwhelming 4.06 ERA, 7.8 K/9 and 6-9 record in 19 starts, yet those numbers hide his promising 1.8 BB/9 -- control which would help him even if h doesn't drastically spike his strikeout ability in 2019. The righty, who'll turn 26 in December, still boasts intriguing skills that warrant attention from mixed-league fantasy players in the late rounds next spring, assuming these health issues don't halt his preseason prep.
