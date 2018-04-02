Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shut down from throwing
Musgrove (shoulder) will be shut down from throwing for the next 5-7 days, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Musgrove reported the shoulder issue prior to his scheduled side session Monday, prompting the Pirates to shut him down and send him to the disabled list. The 25-year-old, who was slowed b a shoulder injury throughout spring training, was on the cusp of making his season debut before suffering the setback -- tossing 92 pitches in a minor-league game over the weekend. Steven Brault will now start in his place Thursday against the Reds, and Brault will likely stick in the rotation until Musgrove is healthy. Given Musgrove won't resume throwing until later in the week, he'll need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list.
