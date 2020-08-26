Musgrove (triceps) will throw a simulated game at the alternate site later this week, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

He will throw two simulated innings at some point in the next couple days in Altoona. This will mark another important checkpoint for Musgrove, who had already been throwing bullpen sessions. It is unclear when he will return to the rotation, but considering he will only throw a couple simulated innings, it seems likely he will throw at least one more simulated game before returning to the big-league rotation.