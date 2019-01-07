Musgrove (abdomen) threw off a slope Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove underwent abdominal surgery in October, and although he's not quite fully recovered, he's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training. "My core feels good. I feel strong," the right-hander noted after Monday's session. In his first season with the Pirates in 2018, Musgrove posted a 4.06 ERA and 100:23 K:BB across 19 starts (115.1 innings).

