Musgrove will start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks instead of facing the Cubs on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Ivan Nova (finger) will return from the disabled list Sunday, providing Musgrove an additional day of rest. The change in matchup is likely a welcome sight, as the Cubs rank third in the league with 5.13 runs per game, while the Diamondbacks rank 23rd at 4.02 runs.