Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Start moved to Saturday
Musgrove will start Saturday's game against Philadelphia.
Trevor Williams was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday due to flu-like symptoms, so Musgrove will move up a day. The right-hander will aim to bounce back after surrendering five runs over 4.2 innings during his last start against the Cardinals on Monday.
