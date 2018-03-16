Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Still dealing with shoulder issue
Musgrove, who pitched 2.2 innings Thursday, felt some arm stiffness against the Yankees, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The righty is expected to pitch in two addition Grapefruit League games before breaking camp, but that could change if he doesn't feel healthy. "Making the Opening Day roster is important for me, especially being on a new team," he said. "I want to be there for the guys, but my health throughout the year is more important to me than being there for Opening Day. If things continue to progress like they have, there's a good chance I'll be there." As a result, fantasy owners will need to wait a bit longer before deciding whether to potentially activate Musgrove for Week 1.
