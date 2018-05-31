Musgrove (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over the Cubs, allowing one run on seven hits and four walks over seven innings while striking out five.

While the right-hander wasn't quite as impressive as he was in his season debut, Musgrove quickly settled down after a rocky start to his night that saw him give up a run before he recorded an out, and then escape a bases-loaded jam with one gone in the first inning. Musgrove threw 65 of 100 pitches for strikes, and his 0.64 ERA will be put to the test when he faces the Dodgers at home in his next outing.