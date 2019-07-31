Musgrove (8-9) allowed two runs on five hits with no walks and four strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Reds on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old couldn't keep the ball in the yard again, but fortunately for him, they were only solo homers, and the Pirates offense woke up. Musgrove has allowed five homers in his last two starts. He's been up and down most of the season, but since June 20, he is 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA. Overall, Musgrove has produced a 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 104 strikeouts in 121.1 innings this season. He is scheduled to face the Brewers next at home Monday.