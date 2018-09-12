Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in loss
Musgrove (6-9) struck out eight and walked two in a loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits in six innings.
Musgrove pitched decently but was outmatched by Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas who shut down the Pirates through seven innings. In 18 starts this season Musgrove has proven to be rather hit-or-miss, as he's amassed 10 quality starts but has gone 0-6 with a 7.29 ERA in the remaining eight starts. He now carries a 3.87 ERA and a 96:23 K:BB in 109.1 innings on the year and will take on the Royals at home in his next start.
