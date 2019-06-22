Musgrove (5-7) allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across seven innings to earn a victory against the Padres on Friday.

This was the 26-year-old's best outing in more than a month. He's really struggled lately, but Musgrove had everything working Friday. The only blemish on his record was a solo homer from Manny Machado. Musgrove is 5-7 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 84.2 innings this season. He will look to build upon this outing at the Astros on Thursday.