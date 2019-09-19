Musgrove allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings Thursday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

All four runs crossed the plate against Musgrove in an error-fueled second inning. However, he settled in from there, allowing only two base knocks in his final three innings of work. Although he's been inconsistent throughout the season, Musgrove has allowed only seven earned runs across his last 22 innings. Still he's maintained a 4.49 ERA due to several blowup outings since the All-Star break, most notable of which was an eight earned run implosion on Aug. 4 against the Mets. He'll look to end the season strong in his final start, currently slated for Thursday against the Cubs.