Musgrove (9-12) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-4 victory over the Rockies, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The Pirates' offense was taking full advantage of playing in Coors Field, scoring five times in the first two innings, but Musgrove was able to mostly hold the Rockies' bats in check en route to his 16th quality start of the season. The right-hander will take a 4.67 ERA and 136:35 K:BB through 154.1 innings into his next outing Friday, at home against the Cardinals.