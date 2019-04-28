Musgrove (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

After outdueling Clayton Kershaw through six innings, Musgrove wasn't quite as sharp in the seventh, and the defense behind him let him down. In fact, it seems likely Major League Baseball will change Austin Barnes' single in the seventh inning to an error on shortstop Cole Tucker upon review. Either way, it was another encouraging outing from Musgrove, who is missing more bats early on despite a dip in velocity. The right-hander lines up for a home start against Oakland next weekend.