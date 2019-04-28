Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Stuck with tough-luck loss
Musgrove (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 6.2 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.
After outdueling Clayton Kershaw through six innings, Musgrove wasn't quite as sharp in the seventh, and the defense behind him let him down. In fact, it seems likely Major League Baseball will change Austin Barnes' single in the seventh inning to an error on shortstop Cole Tucker upon review. Either way, it was another encouraging outing from Musgrove, who is missing more bats early on despite a dip in velocity. The right-hander lines up for a home start against Oakland next weekend.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...