Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Suffers rough loss
Musgrove (1-3) allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits with one strikeout and two walks across just 2.2 innings during a loss to the Athletics on Friday.
Friday was just one of those nights for Musgrove and the Pirates. Athletics veteran catcher Josh Phegley, who had 15 RBI last year, crushed Musgrove and Pirates pitching, knocking in eight runs. Musgrove struggled against multiple hitters, though, and the Pirates defense made matters worse, committing two errors early to get the ball rolling for the Oakland offense. It was a horrific start that dropped Musgrove to 1-3 this year, but he still has a 2.63 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 37.2 innings. Musgrove will look to get back on track on the road against the Cardinals next Thursday.
