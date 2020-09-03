Musgrove (0-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Musgrove was making his first start since Aug. 4, and was limited to just 46 pitches. He fared well through three innings, racking up four strikeouts while also generating five ground ball outs. Musgrove came back out to start the fifth inning but surrendered a single and double prior to being yanked. Nick Tropeano came in and promptly surrendered a three-run homer, charging Musgrove with two earned runs in the process. Musgrove will look to build on this effort in his next outing, currently projected to come Tuesday against the White Sox.