Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tagged for five runs vs. Royals
Musgrove surrendered five runs on eight hits while striking out four across six innings Monday against Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.
Musgrove gave up a run in the third inning and fell apart in the fifth when he allowed a four-run frame. The 25-year-old is off to an inconsistent start to September, surrendering 11 runs while fanning 20 through 18.1 innings. He'll carry a 4.06 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 115.1 innings heading into his next outing Sunday at home against Milwaukee.
