Musgrove surrendered five runs on eight hits while striking out four across six innings Monday against Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.

Musgrove gave up a run in the third inning and fell apart in the fifth when he allowed a four-run frame. The 25-year-old is off to an inconsistent start to September, surrendering 11 runs while fanning 20 through 18.1 innings. He'll carry a 4.06 ERA with 100 strikeouts over 115.1 innings heading into his next outing Sunday at home against Milwaukee.