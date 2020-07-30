Musgrove (0-1) gave up three earned runs on four hits (including two homers) and three walks in 5.2 innings Wednesday. He struck out eight in a 3-0 loss to Milwaukee.

He's been tagged for four home runs in two starts after yielding 21 homers in 32 games last season. The righty has also walked three batters in both starts, something he did only three times in 2019. Still, he's pitched well but as the team's designated No. 1 starter he's faced tough opposing starters in Jack Flaherty and Brandon Woodruff.