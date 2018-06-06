Musgrove (2-1) earned his first loss of the season, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over five innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday. He walked one and recorded five strikeouts.

Musgrove had not allowed a home run in his first two starts, but allowed a two-run home run to Joc Pederson and a solo shot to Yasiel Puig to account for his earned runs Tuesday. The 25-year-old has a 1.89 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 19 innings, and his next matchup will come against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.