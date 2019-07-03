Musgrove allowed zero runs on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was cruising through three frames, but then the rain came at PNC Pack. The delay prevented Musgrove from returning to the mound for a chance at the win, but he did improve the rest of his numbers with three strong innings. Musgrove is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season. Assuming he doesn't move up in the rotation because he only threw 34 pitches, Musgrove will pitch one more time before the All-Star break Sunday at home against the Brewers.