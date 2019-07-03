Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes no-decision because of rain
Musgrove allowed zero runs on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts across three innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was cruising through three frames, but then the rain came at PNC Pack. The delay prevented Musgrove from returning to the mound for a chance at the win, but he did improve the rest of his numbers with three strong innings. Musgrove is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season. Assuming he doesn't move up in the rotation because he only threw 34 pitches, Musgrove will pitch one more time before the All-Star break Sunday at home against the Brewers.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Picks up second straight win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Delivers eight strong innings•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Falls victim to long ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...