Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes no-decision despite six strikeouts
Musgrove allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out six through six innings in a no-decision Monday against Arizona.
Musgrove was efficient, as he needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings, but he was let down by his bullpen, which allowed six runs in the final three frames. His off-speed pitches, a changeup and a slider, were brilliant, as they induced 10 swinging strikes on just 29 offerings. When he has those weapons to pair with a 94.6 mph average fastball, Musgrove is extremely tough to hit. He'll take a 2.16 ERA into his second start of the week, a home date Sunday with the Reds.
