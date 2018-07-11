Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes tough loss Tuesday
Musgrove (3-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits across five innings. He recorded nine strikeouts and walked one.
Musgrove gave up a two-run home run to Anthony Rendon in the fifth inning but otherwise kept Washington in check, but unfortunately that was enough to saddle him with the loss in his return from the disabled list. The 25-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 45.1 innings this season, and is slated to finish the first half Sunday against the Brewers.
