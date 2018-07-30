Musgrove (4-5) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while taking the loss Sunday against the Mets. He struck out two.

Musgrove scattered baserunners effectively and induced 12 groundball outs to help keep the visitors in check. The only tally against his ledger came off the bat of opposing pitcher Zack Wheeler, who pitched a gem on the other side to send Musgrove to his fifth loss of the season. Despite the disappointing outcome, Musgrove has been effective since the All-Star break, allowing three earned runs across 14 total innings in a pair of quality starts. His ERA is down to 3.63 after this outing, which he'll look to replicate next weekend against the Cardinals.