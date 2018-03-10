Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Throws against minor leaguers Friday
Musgrove (shoulder) threw 31 pitches in two innings of an intrasquad game at Pirate City on Friday. "Joe got off the mound in good form," manager Clint Hurdle told DK Pittsburgh Sports. "We'll see how he feels Saturday, but I think he's on his way now."
Because Musgrove has yet to pitch in the Grapefruit League, Pittsburgh's challenge will be to get him stretched out prior to Opening Day. The team would like to start him during the first homestand sometime between April 1-8.
