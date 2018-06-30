Musgrove (3-3) picked up the win against the Padres on Friday, scattering seven hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two in Pittsburgh's 6-3 victory.

Musgrove had been roughed up in his last two outings, but he was able to bounce back with a sterling effort against San Diego. Aside from those two rough starts, Musgrove has been solid in each of his other five outings since making his season debut May 25, and he now sports a 3.79 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 40.1 innings. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Dodgers on July 4.