Musgrove (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, and then embark on a multi-outing rehab assignment if all goes as scheduled, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Musgrove recently tossed a couple bullpen sessions this past week and continues to target a return to the major-league mound around early-to-mid May. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the end of March with shoulder discomfort.