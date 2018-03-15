Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses 54 pitches in return to action
Musgrove (shoulder) completed 2.2 innings in his first Grapefruit League appearance of 2018.
The right-hander wound up throwing 54 pitches in the outing, fanning five and walking three. Reports say that Musgrove was able to touch 93 miles per hour in his debut, which is consistent with his career averages. It's still unclear if he'll be ready for starting duties by the start of the regular season, but this appearance makes it seem as if his shoulder woes are behind him at this point.
