Musgrove (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Musgrove continues to work his way back from a minor shoulder injury he suffered earlier in the month of February. This marks his second bullpen session in the past three days, and assuming he feels no ill effects Wednesday, the 25-year-old could progress to facing live hitters in the near future before ultimately making his Grapefruit League debut. Musgrove's status for Opening Day should clear up as he continues to ramp up his activity.