Musgrove (4-4) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk across seven innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Indians. He struck out two.

Musgrove rose to the occasion in a difficult matchup as he allowed just a run on two hits in the first inning before conceding a solo home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the fourth. He fired in an impressive 74 percent of his pitches for strikes and induced 12 groundball outs to help his cause. Musgrove was knocked around for five runs in his previous start, but this solid outing brings his ERA back to a respectable 3.90 for the season. He'll look to build off this performance this weekend against the Mets.