Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Tosses seven scoreless
Musgrove (1-0) threw seven shutout innings and allowed three runs while striking out eight and walking one in a victory against the Reds on Friday.
In his first start of the year, Musgrove was outstanding. He pumped the zone with 18 out of 24 first-pitch strikes and induced 17 swinging strikes. He made it through seven innings in just 88 pitches, and fortunately for him, the Pirates broke through with their first run in the bottom of the seventh to give Musgrove the win, which he certainly earned. He is 1-0 and hasn't allowed a run in nine innings over two appearances -- his first outing was a perfect two innings in relief Sunday. Musgrove's next start will likely come against the Cubs.
