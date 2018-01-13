Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Traded to Pirates
Musgrove was traded to the Pirates along with Colin Moran and two undisclosed prospects in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.
Just as Musgrove was becoming a trendy reliever to target late in drafts, he switches organizations and will likely return to being a starting pitcher. Musgrove has a career 5.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 135.2 MLB innings as a starter, but he has looked like a potential mid-rotation arm at times in the majors and high minors. If he is unable to find success in Pittsburgh as a starter, he has already established that he can be a dominant reliever (1.26 ERA in 35.2 innings), so the Pirates have a nice fallback option. His fantasy appeal for 2018 should increase slightly, but he already had an ADP of 440.5 in NFBC leagues as a reliever.
