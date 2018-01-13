Musgrove was traded to the Pirates along with Colin Moran and two undisclosed prospects in exchange for Gerrit Cole, Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reports.

Just as Musgrove was becoming a trendy reliever to target late in drafts, he switches organizations and will likely return to being a starting pitcher. Musgrove has a career 5.37 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 114 strikeouts in 135.2 MLB innings as a starter, but he has looked like a potential mid-rotation arm at times in the majors and high minors. If he is unable to find success in Pittsburgh as a starter, he has already established that he can be a dominant reliever (1.26 ERA in 35.2 innings), so the Pirates have a nice fallback option. His fantasy appeal for 2018 should increase slightly, but he already had an ADP of 440.5 in NFBC leagues as a reliever.