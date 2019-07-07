Musgrove allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday.

The right-hander really only made two mistakes, but both cost him a chance at the win. Musgrove allowed two homers to Jesus Aguilar, which accounted for all three of the runs the Brewers scored against him. The second homer tied the game in the seventh, and Musgrove departed immediately afterward. He's still pitching well going into the All-Star break, though, having yielded just four runs in his last 22 frames (1.64 ERA). Musgrove is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season.