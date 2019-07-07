Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Two homers leads to no-decision
Musgrove allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Sunday.
The right-hander really only made two mistakes, but both together cost him a chance at the win. Musgrove allowed two homers to Jesus Aguilar, which accounted for all three of the runs the Brewers scored against him. The second homer tied the game in the seventh, and Musgrove departed immediately afterwards. He's still pitching very well going into the All-Star break, though, having yielded just four runs in his last 22 frames (1.64 ERA). Musgrove is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 93.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Takes no-decision because of rain•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Picks up second straight win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Strikes out eight in win•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields six runs in loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start Thursday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Delivers eight strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...