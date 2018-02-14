Musgrove will be worked out as a starter in spring training, Liz Bloom of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Although it was expected that Musgrove would be in line to enter the Pirates' rotation in 2018, manager Clint Hurdle's confirmation is yet another sign that the 25-year-old will be a starter instead of setting up in the bullpen. Obviously, if Musgrove doesn't seem to find a niche in the rotation, he will be a vital relief arm for the club, but he has the makings of a mid-rotation arm at this point in time. Over 109.1 innings of work with Houston last year, he posted a 4.77 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 15 starts and 23 relief appearances.