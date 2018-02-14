Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will receive opportunity to start
Musgrove will be worked out as a starter in spring training, Liz Bloom of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Although it was expected that Musgrove would be in line to enter the Pirates' rotation in 2018, manager Clint Hurdle's confirmation is yet another sign that the 25-year-old will be a starter instead of setting up in the bullpen. Obviously, if Musgrove doesn't seem to find a niche in the rotation, he will be a vital relief arm for the club, but he has the makings of a mid-rotation arm at this point in time. Over 109.1 innings of work with Houston last year, he posted a 4.77 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 15 starts and 23 relief appearances.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Traded to Pirates•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Picks up second save in five days•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Earns rare save in Saturday victory•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Provides long relief in rain-delayed win•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Headed to bullpen•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Likely to get replaced in rotation•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...