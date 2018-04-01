Musgrove will make his Pirates debut Thursday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Musgrove had been vying for a rotation spot to open the season, but a shoulder injury throughout camp halted those efforts a bit. He tossed a clean outing in a minor-league contest Saturday, however, so the Pirates will bring him up to pitch in the majors on regular rest. Considering he threw 92 pitches Saturday, the right-hander should be face few, if any, limitations.