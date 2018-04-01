Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start against Reds on Thursday
Musgrove will make his Pirates debut Thursday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Musgrove had been vying for a rotation spot to open the season, but a shoulder injury throughout camp halted those efforts a bit. He tossed a clean outing in a minor-league contest Saturday, however, so the Pirates will bring him up to pitch in the majors on regular rest. Considering he threw 92 pitches Saturday, the right-hander should be face few, if any, limitations.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Feels good after minor-league outing•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Making minor-league start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Shooting for Opening Day roster spot•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Lackluster start Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Cleared for Tuesday start•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Still dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...