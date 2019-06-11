Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will start Thursday
Musgrove will start Thursday's game against the Braves after being ejected from Monday's contest in the first inning. He gave up no runs on a hit and struck out one over 0.2 innings.
Tempers flared in Monday's matchup after Musgrove knicked Josh Donaldson's jersey with a pitch, and both players were ejected after the benches cleared. Musgrove fired just 18 pitches prior to getting tossed, so he'll be ready to toe the rubber again Thursday.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Delivers eight strong innings•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Falls victim to long ball•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields six runs•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Struggles during seventh inning•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Pitches seven scoreless frames•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: GM looking for improvement•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start