Musgrove will start Thursday's game against the Braves after being ejected from Monday's contest in the first inning. He gave up no runs on a hit and struck out one over 0.2 innings.

Tempers flared in Monday's matchup after Musgrove knicked Josh Donaldson's jersey with a pitch, and both players were ejected after the benches cleared. Musgrove fired just 18 pitches prior to getting tossed, so he'll be ready to toe the rubber again Thursday.