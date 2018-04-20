Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Will throw another bullpen
Musgrove (shoulder) successfully completed one bullpen session Thursday and is expected to throw another one Sunday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The Pirates are anxious to unveil one of the key trade pieces they received in exchange for Gerrit Cole, but first want to make sure he's healthy. Musgrove could go on a short rehab stint -- provided Sunday's bullpen session goes well -- putting a timetable for his return in early May.
