Musgrove (4-7) allowed six runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across four-plus innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Thursday.

Through the first four innings, Musgrove worked around five hits to yield just one run, but the wheels came off in the fifth. Musgrove allowed a walk to start the frame and then four straight hits before the Pirates yanked him. Musgrove didn't record an out in the fifth, and the runner he left stranded also scored. Musgrove had a strong April, but since then, he owns a 7.59 ERA in his last nine starts. Overall, he is 4-7 with a 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. He will look to get back on track at home against the Tigers on Wednesday.