Musgrove (3-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and no walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Saturday.

His hot and cold season continues. Musgrove has allowed more than five runs in three of his starts this year while he hasn't yielded a single run in three other outings. Musgrove has permitted only two home runs and 17 walks in 59 innings, plus opponents are hitting only .229 against him. But he pitches to contact, which has gotten him into trouble. Because of poor defense, Musgrove has allowed seven unearned runs in 15 appearances. Overall, he is 3-5 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 59 innings this year. He is scheduled to face the Reds on Wednesday.