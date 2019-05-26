Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields six runs
Musgrove (3-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits with one strikeout and no walks across five innings while taking a loss against the Dodgers on Saturday.
His hot and cold season continues. Musgrove has allowed more than five runs in three of his starts this year while he hasn't yielded a single run in three other outings. Musgrove has permitted only two home runs and 17 walks in 59 innings, plus opponents are hitting only .229 against him. But he pitches to contact, which has gotten him into trouble. Because of poor defense, Musgrove has allowed seven unearned runs in 15 appearances. Overall, he is 3-5 with a 4.27 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 59 innings this year. He is scheduled to face the Reds on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Struggles during seventh inning•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Pitches seven scoreless frames•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: GM looking for improvement•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Implodes in loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Suffers rough loss•
-
Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Stuck with tough-luck loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...