Pirates' Joe Musgrove: Yields three homers
Musgrove (7-9) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the Cardinals on Thursday.
The 26-year-old's inconsistencies continue. He yielded just one unearned run in his last start, but Thursday, he tossed up three home runs, which tied a season high. Musgrove gave up just three homers in five June starts. He owns a 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 115.1 innings this season and will look to get back on track Tuesday at the Reds.
